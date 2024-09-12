Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After entire Bollywood turned down this film Salman Khan did it for a fee of Rs 1

After entire Bollywood turned down this film, Salman Khan did it for a fee of Rs 1 

Updated on: 12 September,2024 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Back in 2004, Salman Khan took up the challenge of playing the role of an HIV-positive character in the film 'Phir Milenge'. Directed by Revathy, the film also starred Shilpa Shetty

After entire Bollywood turned down this film, Salman Khan did it for a fee of Rs 1 

Salman Khan

Listen to this article
After entire Bollywood turned down this film, Salman Khan did it for a fee of Rs 1 
x
00:00

In his long and successful career, Salman Khan has been a part of multiple films, some of which were outright box office blockbusters while some also went unnoticed. It is a well know fact that Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's debut directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at a time when no other actors was willing to play the role. However, that is not the only film that Khan took up a role that the entire industry turned down. But unlike 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Salman's role in this film did not get popular. 


Back in 2004, Salman Khan took up the challenge of playing the role of an HIV-positive character in the film 'Phir Milenge'. In a recent social media post, producer of the film Shailendra Singh shared interesting information about the film and Salman's contribution. Singh revealed that Salman agreed to do the film for just Rs 1 at a time he was among the top paid actors of the country. The producer further revealed that all other actors in Bollywood had already turned down the project before Salman agreed to do it. 



Directed by Revathi, 'Phir Milenge' focused on a sensitive subject that many Bollywood actors were reluctant to touch at the time. It was quite different from the roles that even Khan was doing at that time. For the unversed, in the film, Shilpa Shetty played the lead character, who is diagnosed with HIV and faces discrimination after being fired from her job. Salman Khan played her former lover who also contracts the virus, while Abhishek Bachchan appeared as her lawyer.


Phir Milenge producer on getting Salman Khan to do the film

Apart from being a youth icon with a massive popularity and fan following, Khan was also among the busiest actors in the industry. So it was undoubtedly a task to get Khan on board for the film. Talking about the same, Singh shared, “At that time, and even now, Salman is one of the biggest youth icons. So, imagine convincing Salman to do a film on AIDS when he is actually the Rambo, the Terminator, and the Superman of India. The plot line for the lead actor is that he gets HIV and then he dies. The whole industry said no, and that’s the day I called Salman Khan."

Fans were not happy 

Singh revealed that fans were not happy to see their favourite superstar die onscreen in the climax. However, the impactful performance helped spread a message across to the youth about HIV.  “Salman dies in the climax due to HIV. Obviously, his fans were not happy, but the message of the film got across the nation,” Singh added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan shilpa shetty hiv Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK