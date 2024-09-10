Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings along with her mother and husband Raj Kundra. They offered a giant modak

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra offer giant modak as they seek blessings at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja x 00:00

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Shilpa, along with her mother and husband Raj Kundra on Tuesday, paid a visit to the famous pandal in South Mumbai just days after the actress bid farewell to the Ganpati idol she had brought home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra offer giant modak to Ganpati Bappa

Shilpa was seen walking barefoot to the pandal, dressed in a traditional saree. Raj also joined her barefoot, wearing traditional attire. Shilpa and Raj were also seen carrying a large modak, a sweet offering, to present to Lord Ganesha. The trio looked happy and full of devotion as they made their offering at the pandal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, started on September 7 and will continue until September 17 which is Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Shilpa Shetty dances her heart out at Ganpati Visarjan

The 'Dhadkan' actor bid adieu to Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati visarjan ceremony on Sunday. She was seen performing aarti along with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha. Shilpa was also seen playing the drums and enjoying the festivity. Shilpa and Raj danced joyfully to the beats of the dhol, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Shilpa, her husband, and her daughter participated in the celebration in traditional twinning outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

While talking to the media, she said, "We celebrate the festival with a lot of enthusiasm. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all, may Bappa remove all obstacles and give us all prosperity and success."

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

She was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The 90s icon will be seen in the upcoming film 'KD - The Devil Part 1'. Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. 'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.