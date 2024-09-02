After suffering a rib injury Salman Khan is now back on sets of Sikandar. The makers have released exclusive pictures directly from the sets, providing a broader glimpse of the 45-day shooting schedule.

Salman Khan resumes Sikandar's shoot

Sikandar: Salman Khan resumes shooting for A.R. Murugadoss' directorial after severe rib injury

The excitement for Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan, has been at its peak ever since its announcement. After suffering from a rib injury and pausing the shoot, Salman Khan is now back on set. The makers have released exclusive pictures directly from the sets, providing a broader glimpse of the 45-day shooting schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murugadoss Arunasalam (@a.r.murugadoss)

Latest update on Salman Khan's Sikandar

As per reports, 'Sikandar' went on floors in June with a massive action sequence that will be shot in the air, 33,000 feet above sea level, inside a plane with Salman Khan. Now, the makers have treated us to some exclusive pictures from the sets. The team is currently in the middle of a 45-day shooting schedule, after which the crew will shift to a palace in Hyderabad. Sets replicating Dharavi and Matunga have been created for the film. Salman Khan has suffered a rib injury, but despite that, the superstar continues to shoot, with full care being taken.

This has indeed heightened the excitement among audiences, who are eager to witness this massive cinematic spectacle on the big screen. It’s clear that the collaboration of three of the biggest forces in the industry—producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director A.R. Murugadoss, and superstar Salman Khan—is going to create a mesmerizing phenomenon.

As the title 'Sikandar' takes center stage, it ignites a fervor of excitement and curiosity, leaving audiences eager to witness the magic that unfolds. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey like never before—EID 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of 'Sikandar'.

Salman Khan recently returned to mic

Recently, Salman Khan returned to the mic with his single, "You Are Mine," composed by Vishal Mishra and featuring Ayaan Agnihotri, a.k.a. Agni. The song received reactions that were less than pleasant. Shortly after the release, fans rushed to listen to it, hoping for a romantic melody, but what they got was a big disappointment.

Salman’s loyal fans, while reacting to the video, wrote, “Bhai needs critics around… unko koi batane ki himmat hi nahi kar raha ki kya kar rahe (No one has the audacity to tell him what he should do)… #justiceforbhai,” wrote one fan, while another simply stated, “Why Bhai, Why” (sad emoji).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)