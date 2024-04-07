Salman Khan and Salim Khan were spotted having lunch with politician Ashish Shelar, and the photo quickly went viral on social media!

Salman Khan, Salim Khan with politician Ashish Shelar

Salman Khan always grabs attention wherever he goes. Recently, he enjoyed some quality time with his father, Salim Khan, at the residence of politician Ashish Shelar. The politician posted a picture of the occasion along with a heartfelt message.

Salman Khan, Salim Khan, and politician Ashish Shelar pose together

Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, joined politician Ashish Shelar for lunch. On April 7, Ashish Shelar posted a photo of their gathering, where Salman wore a grey t-shirt and brown pants, while his father wore a yellow shirt and blue pants. Along with the picture, the politician shared a message, "Pleased to meet Shri Salim Khan ji, Smt Helen ji, @beingsalmankhan & family over lunch & discuss their social work in areas of healthcare & assisting the needy- started by Salim ji & pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity!! #Charity"

Salman Khan, Salim Khan, and politician Ashish Shelar enjoy lunch, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Shelar (@advocateashishshelar)

Salman Khan's work front

If there was one project that fans were eagerly awaiting, it was Salman Khan’s ‘Bull’. It had been almost 25 years since Salman Khan would be collaborating with his friend Karan Johar, but it seems this dream of them joining hands is not coming true anytime soon. The movie, which was slated to go on floors in November 2023, got delayed to January, subsequently February, and then May. Now, when Karan Johar asked for some more time from Salman, Bhaijaan decided to put his friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s film on the forefront.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source shared, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” a source told us anonymously.”

According to the source, Salman blamed the destiny for the constant delay in the project. The portal quoted the source saying, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

On the work front, earlier this month Salman announced that he will be partnering with AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan has confirmed that the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and his NGEMovies production. The film is set to hit theaters on EID 2025.