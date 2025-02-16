Sources say superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to feature in cameos in an American thriller; three-day shoot kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla today

When you unite Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on screen, you’re bound to catch the audience’s attention—from Saajan (1991) to Chal Mere Bhai (2000), from Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002) to the multiple cameos in each other’s films. Throw Hollywood into the mix, and it immediately becomes a much-anticipated project. That’s exactly why our ears perked up when we heard about the two superstars’ latest reunion. mid-day has learnt that Khan and Dutt have flown to Saudi Arabia to shoot their cameos for a big-budget Hollywood thriller. Filming will begin today and go on till February 19 at the newly launched AlUla Studios, a state-of-the-art film production facility that was recently launched in Saudi Arabia.

While the makers are tight-lipped about the movie in question, sources tell us it is an American thriller that will have Khan and Dutt featuring in pivotal sequences. A source reveals, “Salman and Sanjay are wildly popular not only in Bollywood, but also in the Middle East. Their scenes are being specially designed to make an impact and cater to a global audience. It will be a three-day shoot. Salman’s team flew in on Sunday morning to Riyadh.”

AlUla, known for its desert landscape and ancient architecture, has been increasingly attracting major Hollywood productions, including Gerard Butler’s spy thriller Kandahar (2023). The insider adds, “The details will be released at a later stage as the talents and their teams are currently bound by NDA.”