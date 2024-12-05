Visuals from the venue show Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan surrounded by heavy security getting seated for the main event. The two shared a warm hug before settling down

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Watch: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a warm hug at the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM designate Devendra Fadnavis, scheduled to take place in Mumbai today. Visuals from the venue show the two actors surrounded by heavy security getting seated for the main event. The two shared a warm hug before settling down. Watch the video below.

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government pic.twitter.com/YipCYW05ey — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have shared screen space in multiple films like Karan Arjun, Om Shanti Om, Pathaan, Tiger 3, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

The actor will also be lending his voice for Mufasa: The Lion King. It enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. The all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins. It will be released in Indian cinemas on 20th December 2024.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman was recently seen in a cameo for ‘Singham Again’ where he showed up as Chulbul Pandey. Salman is busy shooting for 'Sikandar' with Rashmika Mandanna. A.R. Murugadoss is directing the film. It is set to release next Eid. Besides that, Salman is all set to come up with 'Kick 2'. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor is currently hosting Bigg Boss 18.