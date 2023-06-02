Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's leaked video from the sets of 'Tiger 3' goes viral, WATCH!

Amidst the massive hype and social media frenzy around Shah Rukh's cameo in 'Tiger 3', now, a video of Salman and Shah Rukh from the sets of 'Tiger 3' has surfaced online which has left fans of both stars, as well as netizens super-excited

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan unleashed a massive frenzy among their fans and audiences when they joined forces and shared screen space in the blockbuster spy-thriller 'Pathaan'.

While the fans of 'Karan Arjun' stars are still not over their power-packed camaraderie in 'Pathaan', they are now eagerly waiting for the reunion of Bhaijaan and Badshah in 'Tiger 3' with bated breath.

Salman who is all geared up to reprise his role of a super spy in 'Tiger 3', had earlier confirmed that he and Shah Rukh will share screen space in YRF's much-awaited espionage thriller.

Amidst the massive hype and social media frenzy around Shah Rukh's cameo in 'Tiger 3', now, a video of Salman and Shah Rukh from the sets of 'Tiger 3' has surfaced online which has left fans of both stars, as well as, netizens super-excited.

In the video, the two super Khans can be seen entering the sets. Shah Rukh, who can be seen donning a black t-shirt along with black cargo pants, can be seen sporting a man bun, the same hairstyle which he had in his comeback movie, 'Pathaan'.

While SRK is seen in an all-black ensemble, in the viral video, Salman can be seen in a brown t-shirt and dark grey cargo. Reports suggest that the video was taken on the 'Tiger 3' sets in Madh Island. It is not clear when the video was taken.

Fans who are excited to catch the duo together one more time in 'Tiger 3', flooded the comments section as they reacted to the video. "Wooooowwwww now that’s pure adrenaline", wrote a fan.

"Superhit jodi", commented another one. "I think ye pathaan ka shoot ho raha tha tab ka hai,” wrote a curious fan. “WAITING FOR TIGER 3," commented another user. The video of Salman and Shah Rukh entering the sets is going viral on Instagram and Twitter.

While speaking at the IIFA press conference, Salman Khan revealed that he has wrapped filming for 'Tiger 3'. Salman said, “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3, Partner, Tiger. Last night, I was shooting for Tiger 3 and I have completed shooting for Tiger 3 now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though.”

He added, “I am thankful for all the love and respect. I appreciate it. I don’t know the reason behind the respect and fan following but it is there and I am thankful to God.”

Headlined by Salman Khan and directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis. The film is all set to hit screens in Diwali this year.