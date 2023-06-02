Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khans leaked video from the sets of Tiger 3 goes viral WATCH

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's leaked video from the sets of 'Tiger 3' goes viral, WATCH!

Updated on: 02 June,2023 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Amidst the massive hype and social media frenzy around Shah Rukh's cameo in 'Tiger 3', now, a video of Salman and Shah Rukh from the sets of 'Tiger 3' has surfaced online which has left fans of both stars, as well as netizens super-excited

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's leaked video from the sets of 'Tiger 3' goes viral, WATCH!

(Pics courtesy: Instagram and Twitter)

Listen to this article
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's leaked video from the sets of 'Tiger 3' goes viral, WATCH!
x
00:00

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan unleashed a massive frenzy among their fans and audiences when they joined forces and shared screen space in the blockbuster spy-thriller 'Pathaan'. 


While the fans of 'Karan Arjun' stars are still not over their power-packed camaraderie in 'Pathaan', they are now eagerly waiting for the reunion of Bhaijaan and Badshah in 'Tiger 3' with bated breath. 


Salman who is all geared up to reprise his role of a super spy in 'Tiger 3', had earlier confirmed that he and Shah Rukh will share screen space in YRF's much-awaited espionage thriller. 


Amidst the massive hype and social media frenzy around Shah Rukh's cameo in 'Tiger 3', now, a video of Salman and Shah Rukh from the sets of 'Tiger 3' has surfaced online which has left fans of both stars, as well as, netizens super-excited. 

In the video, the two super Khans can be seen entering the sets. Shah Rukh, who can be seen donning a black t-shirt along with black cargo pants, can be seen sporting a man bun, the same hairstyle which he had in his comeback movie, 'Pathaan'. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neelikhan (@neelikhan786)

While SRK is seen in an all-black ensemble, in the viral video, Salman can be seen in a brown t-shirt and dark grey cargo. Reports suggest that the video was taken on the 'Tiger 3' sets in Madh Island. It is not clear when the video was taken.

Fans who are excited to catch the duo together one more time in 'Tiger 3', flooded the comments section as they reacted to the video. "Wooooowwwww now that’s pure adrenaline", wrote a fan.

"Superhit jodi", commented another one. "I think ye pathaan ka shoot ho raha tha tab ka hai,” wrote a curious fan. “WAITING FOR TIGER 3," commented another user.  The video of Salman and Shah Rukh entering the sets is going viral on Instagram and Twitter. 

While speaking at the IIFA press conference, Salman Khan revealed that he has wrapped filming for 'Tiger 3'.  Salman said, “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3, Partner, Tiger. Last night, I was shooting for Tiger 3 and I have completed shooting for Tiger 3 now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though.”

He added, “I am thankful for all the love and respect. I appreciate it. I don’t know the reason behind the respect and fan following but it is there and I am thankful to God.”

Also Read: Salman Khan hugs Vicky Kaushal a day after the video of his bodyguard pushing the latter aside goes viral, WATCH!

Headlined by Salman Khan and directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis. The film is all set to hit screens in Diwali this year. 

Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Tiger 3 viral videos katrina kaif emraan hashmi bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK