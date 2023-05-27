Breaking News
Salman Khan hugs Vicky Kaushal a day after the video of his bodyguard pushing the latter aside goes viral, WATCH!

Updated on: 27 May,2023 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

While the video of Vicky getting pushed aside by Salman's bodyguard continues to raise eyebrows and draw sharp reactions from Vicky Kaushal fans, a new video, where the 'Uri' star is being hugged by Salman is making waves all over and melting the hearts of netizens

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been ruling headlines since yesterday for all the known reasons. The actors who are currently in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2023 kicked up a massive storm when a video of them went viral on social media. 


For the unversed, recently a video, where Vicky Kaushal is seen getting pushed aside by Salman Khan's bodyguard after he was trying to greet the superstar and shake hands with him, grabbed millions of eyeballs and became a major talking point on the internet. 


While the video of Vicky getting pushed aside by Salman's bodyguard continues to raise eyebrows and draw sharp reactions from Vicky Kaushal fans, a new video, where the 'Uri' star is being hugged by Salman is making waves all over and melting the hearts of netizens. 


The latest video shared by a Bollywood paparazzo on Instagram shows Vicky standing on the green carpet and talking to people around him. Further, when Salman arrives on the green carpet and stands next to Vicky, the 'Uri' star turns around towards Salman and both share a warm hug. 

 
 
 
 
 
The fans of Salman and Vicky are going gaga over the viral video and can't stop gushing about their new-found camaraderie. The new video of Salman and Vicky sharing a hug is proof that all is well between the B-Town stars. 

Reacting to Salman and Vicky's video a user wrote, "Haters gonna hate this but I love this video. vicky Salman". 

"Awwww!!! Haters can go cry in a corner now!", commented another one. 

"Yes, this is what we want to see. Dont simply judge people and dont always have negative thought. Salam from Malaysia with love", a Malaysian fan wrote with red heart emojis. 

Before sharing a hug with Salman, while interacting with the reporters on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet, Vicky had reacted to the viral video of him where was being pushed by Salman's bodyguard. 

Meanwhile, Vicky has also reacted to the viral video where he was seen getting pushed by Bhaijaan's bodyguard. Vicky was interacting with the reporters on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet when he was asked about the viral 'push' video. 

Responding to the video, Vicky said, "Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain. Bohut uss baarein mein unnecessary chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai (Several times things are blown out of proportion. There are unnecessary chatters about many things). Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Vicky is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman is one of the star performers. Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which will release in theatres on June 2. Salman is all set to come up with 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi this Diwali.

