A whole lot of masti

Salman Khan and Sanket Bhosale shook a leg at an event in Worli, while Amruta Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar looked on. Alvira Agnihotri, Sonali Bendre Behl, Sonu Nigam, and BMC chief Bhusan Gagrani were also present.

Birthday hues

It was party time for the Akhtar family again. On Tuesday night, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar celebrated her 44th birthday at her Juhu home. Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea and Gaurav Kapur joined Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Baba Azmi, Ritesh and Dolly Sidwani for the intimate house party

Just in

White a way to go: Kangana Ranaut; Keeping it short: Rakul Preet Singh

Cool blue

Is there such a thing as too much denim? Raveena Tandon doesn’t think so

Sonny days

Fardeen Khan isn’t the only one in the mood for a pampering session at the salon. His son Azarius wants in too

Studio stop

Disha Patani was papped as she headed for a shoot

Hi and bye

Kareena Kapor Khan visited Karisma Kapoor’s home for a sesh with sister