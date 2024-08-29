Salman Khan and Sanket Bhosale shook a leg at an event in Worli, while Amruta Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar looked on
Pics/Yogen Shah
A whole lot of masti
Salman Khan and Sanket Bhosale shook a leg at an event in Worli, while Amruta Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar looked on. Alvira Agnihotri, Sonali Bendre Behl, Sonu Nigam, and BMC chief Bhusan Gagrani were also present.
Birthday hues
It was party time for the Akhtar family again. On Tuesday night, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar celebrated her 44th birthday at her Juhu home. Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea and Gaurav Kapur joined Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Baba Azmi, Ritesh and Dolly Sidwani for the intimate house party
Just in
White a way to go: Kangana Ranaut; Keeping it short: Rakul Preet Singh
Cool blue
Is there such a thing as too much denim? Raveena Tandon doesn’t think so
Sonny days
Fardeen Khan isn’t the only one in the mood for a pampering session at the salon. His son Azarius wants in too
Studio stop
Disha Patani was papped as she headed for a shoot
Hi and bye
Kareena Kapor Khan visited Karisma Kapoor’s home for a sesh with sister