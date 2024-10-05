Salman to make a cameo as a swashbuckling cop in Varun’s Baby John; sources say maker Atlee has reworked the role from the Tamil original to include action scenes for the superstar

Salman Khan; (right) Varun Dhawan leads the actioner

Listen to this article Salman Khan to make cameo appearance as swashbuckling cop in Atlee's 'Baby John' x 00:00

Bring Varun Dhawan and Atlee together, and the result will be a mass entertainer. That’s exactly what the actor-producer duo has designed with their upcoming film, Baby John. Now, the actioner has got another heavyweight in Salman Khan, who has come on board for a cameo. So, what is Khan playing in Kalees’ directorial venture, which is an adaptation of the Tamil hit, Theri (2016)? mid-day has learnt that the superstar will step into the role of a senior police officer, essayed by Prabhu in the original.

We hear Atlee and the director have reimagined the cop character in the remake to do justice to Khan. A source reveals, “Since Salman is known for his action roles and swag, Atlee and Kalees have added some fight sequences featuring the superstar. He will be seen as a swashbuckling cop with some tongue-in-cheek dialogues.”

Baby John revolves around Dhawan’s character, a dynamic cop who leaves the police force after encountering a personal tragedy and goes into hiding to raise his daughter in a safe environment. He returns to his former fierce self when his daughter’s safety is threatened. We’re told that Khan’s character plays a critical role at this point in the narrative. “Salman’s cop is shown as something of a mentor to the protagonist. He will show faith in Varun’s character and bring him back in the police force,” adds the source.

Khan will shoot his cameo over the weekend at an Andheri studio. While Dhawan had wrapped up his portions in April, he will report to the set to join the superstar and Jackie Shroff, who portrays the antagonist. “Over two days, Salman will film his introduction scene and some action set-pieces. Kalees and writer Sumit Arora are pulling no punches to make sure that his cameo will be a treat for his fans.” The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.