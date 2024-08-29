The absolutely soothing and romantic melody "You Are Mine" is out now. Salman Khan's melodious voice, combined with his magical romantic charm, makes the song a treat to listen to

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan turns into a self-proclaimed emo boy in new ‘You Are Mine’ song with nephew Ayaan Agnihotri x 00:00

Salman Khan is back on the mic with his upcoming single "You Are Mine," composed by Vishal Mishra, featuring Ayaan Agnihotri a.k.a Agni. The song has been released, and it's truly a melody that touches the heart. The song perfectly complements our romantic mood with its beautiful melody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out Salman Khan's new song ‘You Are Mine’ ft Ayaan Agnihotri now

The absolutely soothing and romantic melody "You Are Mine" is out now. Salman Khan's melodious voice, combined with his magical romantic charm, makes the song a treat to listen to. Additionally, the rap by Agni adds a distinct flavour to the song. The song is beautifully composed by Vishal Mishra. Directed by Haider Khan, the lyrics of the song are penned by Salman Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Just yesterday, Salman Khan shared an adorable childhood picture ahead of the track release. Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans with a throwback picture and presented one of him with Ayaan. The picture captures Salman can be seen giving a high five to his nephew and little Ayaan looks into the camera and flaunts his smile. The next image shows Salman and Ayaan spending time on the sets of his music video.

Salman also made a special cameo in Ayaan's song 'Party Fever'.The track 'Party Fever' features Ayaan Agnihotri as 'Agni' and singer Payal Dev. As the track sets the stage with its peppy tunes and groovy beats, set against the backdrop of a party club, Salman enters the frame in his electrifying cameo and steals the show.

The superstar can be seen introducing Ayaan Agnihotri as "Agni" with his indomitable swag. Sharing the track's clip, Salman on Instagram wrote, "Party Fever Out Now! Everywhere.Ayaan is son of Salman's sister Alvira.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The movie marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

(With inputs from ANI)