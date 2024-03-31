Breaking News
CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shivtare says won't contest from Baramati
BJP hatching plan to remove slums, relocate residents to salt pan lands: Aaditya Thackeray
Sangli drugs bust: Mumbai Police recovers Rs 3.46 crore cash from Bhiwandi
Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP fields Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra from Baramati
Maharashtra: Gang shooting adult videos for social media busted in Pune; 15 held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kahaani mein twist
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kahaani mein twist

Updated on: 31 March,2024 03:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Salman Khan-starrer The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan goes into rewrite; to kick off early 2025

Kahaani mein twist

Salman Khan

Listen to this article
Kahaani mein twist
x
00:00

His roster is full, but that won’t deter Salman Khan from picking up interesting projects, especially ones that talk of National history. The actor, who kicked off his new film with AR Murugadoss this summer, has his calendar booked till early next year. Ideally, his next film was supposed to be the Vishnuvardhan-directed venture, The Bull. Rumours suggest that certain portions of the film have to be rewritten because of the current political strain and conflict between India and Maldives.


Produced by Karan Johar, The Bull revolves around the events of Operation Cactus, which occurred on November 3, 1988. “During this operation, the Indian Armed forces aided the Maldives government in regaining control after a coup attempt, orchestrated by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The forces swiftly incapacitated the mercenaries, ensuring the restoration of authority to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within a matter of hours,” shares a source.


The makers are now trying to fictionalise a few parts of the story. The source adds, “It’s still a heroic tale, but instead of keeping the references direct, it is safer at this point to make changes to the geographical specifications of the story. The director wants to stick to the real story [and will use] the details of the operation. The rework is expected to be completed by the end of the year. In all likelihood, Salman will start the film in 2025.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK