Samantha addresses rumours of working on Karan Johar's directorial with Salman Khan, says, 'My next project is…'

Updated on: 20 September,2023 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed the rumours of being a part of Karan Johar’s directorial starring Salman Khan

Samantha addresses rumours of working on Karan Johar’s directorial with Salman Khan, says, ‘My next project is…’

Pic/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the film industry. The actress who is currently riding high on the success of her recently release film ‘Khushi’ opened up about her future plans. The actress supposedly addressed the rumours of being a part of Karan Johar’s directorial starring Salman Khan.


During a chat session that she conducted on her stories, Samantha gave her fans an idea about the kind of movies she was looking for.  “My next project is to actually not have one. Not having a plan,” she said and added, “I want to be more selective about the things that I work on. The things that really push me out of my comfort zone until I get a role like that, I think I am okay,” she stated. Notably, her reply came after a fan asked her to ‘give a little sneak peek’ into her next project.


During the same session, a fan asked Samantha, "How is your skin so clear?" The actress said she used Instagram filters to cover up the pigmentation caused due to steroid shots. She shared, "It's actually absolutely not. Chinmayi Sripada is going to fix that, she's promised. She's going to make my skin glossy. Actually because of this issue, I had to be on so much of steroids, I actually had to do a lot of steroid shots so it really, really messed up my skin, gave me a lot of pigmentation. So no, this is a filter guys."


Recently, a Reddit post caused quite a stir among Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans on Monday. It suggested that Samantha had 'unarchived' a romantic birthday post for her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. However, the reports of Samantha unarchiving the post aren't true. The post is from December 2017 and features a candid moment from Samantha and Chaitanya's white wedding.

At the time of their separation, Samantha removed all her pictures with Naga Chaitanya from her social media. However, it seems that she forgot to remove this photograph, which some fans noticed over the weekend, leading to the mistaken belief that she had 'brought it back'.

Samantha was last seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Before taking a break, she wrapped the shooting of Raj & DK's Indian version of Citadel co-starring Varun Dhawan.

 

