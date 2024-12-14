Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Sameera Reddy opened up about self acceptance journey I remember slipping into a very bad dark space

When Sameera Reddy opened up about self-acceptance journey: 'I remember slipping into a very bad, dark space'

Updated on: 14 December,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

In an earlier interview with mid-day.com, Sameera Reddy spoke about her self-acceptance journey which began after she suffered from post-partum. A mother of two, Reddy makes inspiring and fun content on social media

Sameera Reddy

From 'Sexy Sam' to 'Messy Mama', Sameera Reddy has definitely come a long way. Today, a mother of two, Sameera uses social media to champion body positivity and openly addresses topics that people on social media usually shy away from. From flaunting her flabs to showing her grey hair, Sameera's social media handle is a welcome space from the otherwise pretentious virtual world.


Sameera on self-acceptance journey


In an earlier interview while talking to mid-day.com about how her self-acceptance journey began, she said, “I think it began when I didn't have anybody who was guiding me through one of my major breakdowns, which happened postpartum. I remember slipping into a very bad, dark space about my body, my career, about being perceived as successful or how fast I could bounce back after motherhood and I cracked. I actually hid inside the house and I didn't talk to anybody. I cut off from people and I didn't have the right mindset and I wasn't getting the right messages from social media and society at that time."


She added, "So when I kind of pulled myself out which almost took me two-three years, I think my first aim was I need to at least let one person who is struggling out there to know that they are not alone. That they can get past it and that it is normal, and that's where the journey began. It began with wanting to be there for somebody who didn't have anybody.”

Sameera Reddy on starving, corrective surgeries

Sameera Reddy made her film debut with the 2002 film 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' opposite Sohail Khan. Soon she was tagged as 'Sexy Sam' owing to her glamorous roles onscreen. But looking a certain way did not come easy. The actress revealed she would starve herself and have one idli a day and ensured she did not gain weight. She was also suggested to have corrective surgeries on her body and face. "I think there was a crazy phase about 10 years ago where everybody was getting plastic surgery, boob job, change nose or bone structure. I had to always pad my chest and was told to get a boob job done. Many times, I would think, 'Should I? Is this the norm?' because it was so openly spoken about and as an actor I questioned if I had to do it. But I didn't and I am so grateful to God I didn't because today I wouldn't have been comfortable about it," she said.

While the actress feels the perception has changed, it is an individual choice today. "There are many people who choose corrective surgery and it is their choice. If it makes them happy, I say live and let live, who are we to judge," she added.

 

 

