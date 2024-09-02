Sameera Reddy spoke about the highs and lows she’s encountered in the film industry, her big social media comeback, the most amount she’s spent in a day, and financial advice she’d like to share

Sameera Reddy Pic/Instagram

Former Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, a social media star at the present, dissected her career trajectory in a latest video on Instagram. She also answered the questions we’ve always wanted to ask a woman of her caliber, who decided to get married and have kids at a time when she was one of the most successful actors in showbiz.

Sameera Reddy reveals spending Rs 23 lakh in a day

In an interaction shared on Instagram, Sameera spoke about the highs and lows she’s encountered in the film industry, her big social media comeback, the most amount she’s spent in a day, and financial advice she’d like to share.

Sameera wrote in the caption, “Yes I’ve spent 23 lakhs in day on nonsense shopping at the peak of my career. Looking back we all do crazy things at points of our lives, especially in a flashy business like making movies where one is expected to show off one’s wealth. That being said I’m very sharp and careful with money today. I’m on top of my taxes and my investments. Not only for me but also for the kids.”

Sameera Reddy speaks about financial freedom

“I’ve hit highs and lows with earnings over the years but systematic savings and investments was what saved me. I hear many women say ‘Oh my husband/family handles my money. I just leave it to them !’ No girl. It’s time you wake up and take charge. You need to be in control of your money. I think it’s time for women to educate themselves so that the power of their financial freedom is in their hands. Ask questions. Read up on your options. But do take a step towards it. FYI - What is SIP? It stands for Systematic Investment Plan. It’s a disciplined way to invest in mutual funds on a regular basis,” she added.

About Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy has appeared in films like 'Maine DilTujhko Diya', 'Taxi No. 9 2 11', and "Darna Mana Hai'. She got married to businessman, Akshai Varde in 2014. In 2015, the couple welcomed their son, Hans Varde, and in 2019, Akshai and Sameera were blessed baby girl, Nyra. As of 2024, she is a content producer who excels at juggling several facets of her life, from being a mother to her two kids to cooking and taking care of the home, to sharing beauty and wellness tips. Those who enjoy a 'saas-bahu' banter should tune into her handle for some surprises.