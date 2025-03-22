Samir Soni publicly criticised Orry for being insensitive and gloating about consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi. The latter has chosen to stay mum about the incident

Samir Soni, Orry Pic/Instagram

Actor Samir Soni is probably the only Bollywood celebrity who has called out social media influencer Orhan Awatramani better known as Orry for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi. Samir publicly criticised Orry for being insensitive and gloating about his actions. Meanwhile, the internet personality has chosen to stay mum about the incident.

Samir Soni calls out Orry over Vaishno Devi alcohol row

In an interview with Republic India, Samir Soni shared, “This looks like a very innocuous thing—so what if he does that? But if you dig deeper, it is wrong on so many levels. It’s wrong in the sense that you are committing a crime—you are drinking where you are not supposed to.”

He added, “You are being insensitive by drinking in a place like Vaishno Devi, where people walk for miles to reach the temple. It is incredibly irresponsible, and you are gloating about it as if you have done something good. And then you call yourself an influencer? It’s a reflection of the society we live in—where, at the cost of gaining more likes and views, you can talk rubbish if you want. The more absurd you are, the language used, and you consider it ‘cool.’ That is what worries me.”

Orry among 7 others booked for consuming alcohol

Orry was among seven other individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra. As per a press note from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "They consumed liquor in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place."

President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Katra, Rakesh Wazir told ANI, "Today, the position of the Katra is that it is (alcohol) is banned here. Garlic and onion are not used in the vegetables to maintain the sanctity of the Mata Vaishno Devi. Indeed, they have consumed it inside the room, but despite that, as long as you are in Katra, you should take care of it (not take alcohol)."