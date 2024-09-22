Sana Saeed, who played the role of Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, started her career as a child actor. Where is Sana Saeed? When will we see her on the big screen again? Well, we had the same questions

In Pic: Sana Saeed

Listen to this article Remember Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Here's what she's doing now x 00:00

Remember Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'? Well, she’s all grown up and wowing the world with her stunning social media presence. Sana Saeed, who played the role of Anjali, started her career as a child actor. Along with films, Sana quickly realized the power of television and became a part of many daily soaps and reality TV shows. From dancing and doing stunts to trying her hand at comedy, Sana has done it all. But what is she up to now? Where is Sana Saeed? When will we see her on the big screen again? Well, we had the same questions, so on Sana Saeed's birthday we decided to dig a bit and find out what she has been up to and what she has done so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sana Saeed's Bollywood Journey

The actress debuted alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', and as Anjali, Sana stole our hearts. Her cuteness and innocence made us fall in love with her. Later, Sana appeared in a few more movies, including 'Badal' and 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'. Saeed made headlines again in the 2012 film 'Student of the Year'. The debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra, 'SOTY' became a hit, as did its characters. However, many referred to Sana’s role as more of a "glamour doll." She was last seen playing herself in a short film, and since then, there has been no significant update on what she's up to.

Sana's Work in Television

Saeed realized early on that the amount of work she was getting in films wasn’t enough, so she tried her hand at television. The actress made her TV debut in 2001 with a show called 'Fox Kids' as a child actress and went on to work in several shows, including 'Kumkum', 'Saat Phere', and 'Sasural Genda Phool'. Saeed also participated in several reality shows, including 'Bigg Boss' in 2012, 'Splitsvilla' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' in 2013, 'Nach Baliye' in 2015, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in 2016, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9' in 2017, 'Comedy Circus' in 2018, and most recently, 'The Khatra Khatra Show' in 2022.

What is She Up to Next?

In 2021, Sana Saeed moved from Mumbai to Los Angeles, where she continues her acting career. Currently, with no announced projects, Sana is focused on keeping her social media game strong. The actress regularly posts glamorous pictures to keep her followers and fans entertained. She is currently dating Csaba Wagner, a Los Angeles-based supervising sound designer and company director at Sweet Justice Sound Inc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)