Make-up artist Namrata Soni got candid about her professional life, recalling the hardships that she faced while challenging the union rule in Mumbai that "banned" women make-up artists from working in Bollywood

Namrata Soni. Pic/Instagram; (right) Shah Rukh Khan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Namrata Soni says Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stood by her when women were restricted from working as make-up artists x 00:00

From working on film sets to opting for an entrepreneurial route and launching her beauty brand Simply Nam in 2020, Namrata Soni has undoubtedly come a long way as a make-up artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a two-decade-long professional journey, she left many mesmerized with the magic that she has created with her makeup brushes. Be it Rani Mukerji or Sonam Kapoor, a lot of B-town divas rely on Namrata when it comes to getting their make-up done before making a grand appearance before the public.

However, her journey has been full of twists 'n' turns, pushing her to the limits that one can hardly think to bounce back from.

In an interaction with ANI, Namrata got candid about her professional life, recalling the hardships that she faced while challenging the union rule in Mumbai that "banned" women make-up artists from working in Bollywood.

"There was a time when women were not allowed to do make-up...So I used to be fighting with the union to be able to work in this industry. It was very hard honestly. I didn't know how to do it. I remember I used to work at the Film City and my parents would get threatening phone calls saying 'if your daughter doesn't stop being a make-up artist, we're going to cut off her hands'," she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by namratasoni (@namratasoni)

The struggle that Namrata faced wasn't just restricted to her. Her fight for justice made it difficult for her parents as well. Her mother was even prompted to ask Namrata to stop working.

"It was very tough for my parents. My mom was very scared. She even told me to stop working." Namrata recalled.

Despite facing such threats, Namrata's will didn't break as she continued her fight to get justice.

"We live in a secular country. We had a woman president. It's so strange when people would come and tell me what I can do and cannot do in my career," Namrata remarked.

"It was not easy to deal with the union. It was very scary, to be honest. Initially, I didn't know any better. They would say go hide in the vanity car and (we will) tell you when to come back on set. I did that the first two, three times. Then I said, I'm sorry, but I'm going to stand up for myself," she said.

When odds stood against her, renowned stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Salman Khan extended their support to Namrata.

"I was very blessed and very lucky that I got to work with amazing people like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Sameera Reddy, Katrina Kaif who supported me. They said, 'no, we want to work with her. We are willing to support and willing to fight with her when the union comes on set.' I was very lucky. I had people like Shah Rukh and Salman who stood by my side...I feel very blessed. I'm glad that I fought," she shared.

The moment that she dreamt of finally arrived in 2014. The Supreme Court had in 2014 put an end to decades-old practice in Bollywood that put restrictions on women from working as make-up artists in the film industry,

"I'm glad that that ban doesn't exist anymore... I'm very grateful that this industry opened its arms and accepted us and fought for us," she said.

Namrata's inspiring journey has motivated many women to become makeup artists. She continues to change the dynamics of the field with her constant efforts dedicated towards the betterment of the industry.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever