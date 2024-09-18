The new promo of The Great Indian Kapil show highlights Karan Johar's bond with Alia Bhatt, as the two of them, along with Vedang Raina grace the opening episode of season 2

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with its second season on Netflix. The season-opening episode will have Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina along with producer Karan Johar as guests. Netflix has dropped a promo of the episode which shows the fun moments from the episode, as well as gives us a better insight into the bond between Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

'Alia is my first daughter'

Karan has always maintained that he has a special place in his heart for Alia, whom he launched with Student of the Year in 2012. In this episode, Karan is seen referring to Alia as his first daughter. Karan is father to two kids, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy. The filmmaker also talks about troubles of being a single parent, revealing that he is probably the only man in the WhatsApp group of mothers he stays in touch with.

Kapil Sharma teases Alia, "Let me tell you something, there was a girl in Ranbir's life before you. Should I call her?" A surprised Alia asks, "You are going to call her on the show?" Sunil Grover is seen entering dressed as Dafli. If you remember, season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show opened with Ranbir Kapoor as guest, along with sister Riddhima and mom Neetu Kapoor. Sunil Grover and Ranbir Kapoor have been flirting with each other onscreen on Kapil's show for years now.

Karan Johar talks about his singlehood

Karan Johar has manifested many a B-Town relationship on his show, Koffee With Karan. Referring to that, he says, "I have helped with the progress of many people's relationships, but I am still single."

Alia reveals that Karan has a sixth sense and can gauge the chemistry between two people, which also happened when she and Ranbir became "friends".

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 starts Sep 21

Netflix unveiled the trailer of the upcoming second season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ today, and everyone is looking forward to the Shanivaars (Saturdays) turning into Funnyvaars (Funny Saturdays) starting September 21! Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. From the celebrated actress Alia Bhatt to visionary producer-director Karan Johar; the suave and chic Saif Ali Khan to the eminent superstar of the South-Indian film fraternity Jr NTR and the current sensation Janhavi Kapoor, the audience will get to know them like never before.