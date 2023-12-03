Television actor Nikhil discusses landing Radhika-starrer Sanaa and how director Sudhanshu elevated his performance

Nikhil Khurana

Listen to this article Nikhil Khurana on 'Sanaa': Gave eight or nine rounds of auditions x 00:00

Movies were always the goal. But Nikhil Khurana first found his footing in television, becoming a household name with shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Jijaji Chhat Per Hain. Now, his hustle to foray into Bollywood has paid off as he features alongside Radhika Madan in Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa.

Sudhanshu Saria

ADVERTISEMENT

Landing the film wasn’t easy for Khurana, who was chosen from 134 actors for the role. But he is glad to be taking his first steps in Hindi cinema under the guidance of the National Award-winning director. “Meeting him was like meeting [my] soulmate. We clicked [instantly]. I gave eight or nine rounds of auditions for the film. Then we started doing workshops. [He gave me] in-depth insight into my character, and that helped me give the performance he wanted. When your director is happy, it feels good. That motivated me to penetrate this movie business and take a permanent seat.”

Sanaa revolves around Madan’s character of an ambitious financial advisor who begins re-evaluating her life when she gets accidentally pregnant. Khurana plays the boy next door. “My character Akash gives her a perspective on life, and tries to lift her spirits. He may be eccentric, but he is centred, which helps her.” While he dreams of seeing himself on the 70mm screen, Khurana is equally thrilled that Sanaa will be a digital release. “OTT is the IPL of the movie business. When you play IPL well, you will get to the national team, which in this case is theatres. That is what I’m trying to do, taking one step at a time.”