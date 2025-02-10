Report suggested that Sanam Teri Kasam is outperforming Bollywood biggies like Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam poster

Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release has brought a storm to theatres, and it is indeed one of the happiest moments of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's lives. As the movie has re-released, it is ruling the box office and even beating newly released movies Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar in collections. Now, a new report has suggested that the romantic drama is outperforming Bollywood biggies like Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release box office collection

As per the data on Koimoi, Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release witnessed a huge 157K bookings on BookMyShow on the first Saturday. This collection is the second-highest compared to movies released in recent times. The first spot has been secured by Akshay Kumar's Sky Force with 299K bookings on BookMyShow. In third place is Deva with 100K bookings, while Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release is in the fourth spot with 98K bookings.

At the same time, Harshvardhan recently visited a theatre to meet the fans gathered to watch the film. The actor humbly greeted them, shook hands, and even interacted with them. Harshvardhan wore his black suit from the film Sanam Teri Kasam as he visited the theatres. He himself shared the video of the same and wrote, "I just did my job, Deepak sir did his task, and now you are doing your duty!"

Harshvardhan reacts to the film’s re-release

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is experiencing an overwhelming wave of emotions as his film Sanam Teri Kasam makes a re-entry into theatres.

Harshvardhan, who starred in the movie, expressed his gratitude and surprise at this unexpected turn of events, deeply moved by the love and support from his audience.

Speaking about this fan movement, Rane shared, “The love for Sanam Teri Kasam has never faded, and seeing fans travel from different parts of the country to make this re-release happen is beyond overwhelming. This film gave me so much, and witnessing its magic being relived on the big screen once again is an emotion I can’t put into words. Thank you for keeping this love story alive!”