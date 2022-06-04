Sanjana Sanghi shares the intense poster of her film 'Om'; trailer to be out soon

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi are gearing up for an action film called 'Om- The Battle Within' and the actress shared the new poster of the potboiler

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Sanjana Sanghi

Get ready to witness a brand new action entertainer in the form of 'Om- The Battle Within'. The leads are Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi and the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj and Ashutosh Rana.

Sanjana Sanghi has now shared the new poster of the film and the trailer is going to be out soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Show full article