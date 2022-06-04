Sanjana Sanghi shares the intense poster of her film 'Om'; trailer to be out soon

Get ready to witness a brand new action entertainer in the form of 'Om- The Battle Within'. The leads are Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi and the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj and Ashutosh Rana.
Sanjana Sanghi has now shared the new poster of the film and the trailer is going to be out soon.
Last year, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi headed to Turkey to shoot the remaining portions of 'Om: The Battle Within'. The makers were waiting for the situation to improve before planning the itinerary. They were keen to complete the film as they were planning to release it in 2021. Kapur, who had beefed up for the action thriller, enacted some adrenaline-pumping fight sequences. Kapil Verma’s directorial venture, produced by Ahmed Khan, rolled in the city in December 2020. It's set for release on July 1, 2022.
Talking about Sanjana, Ahmed Khan in an earlier statement had said, "In her debut film, Sanjana handled her role with great maturity and in OM, the character what she plays is of a young girl who handles great responsibilities and she is perfectly suited for it."
In April amid the lockdown, Aditya had set up a gym at his home so his workouts were interrupted due to the Covid-19 scenario. Kapur had also undergone martial arts and weapons training for the climax of Kapil Verma’s directorial venture. Pandemic hit a pause button for the world last year. Owing to this, even basic activities became a challenge to accomplish, but Aditya Roy Kapur didn't let the Coronavirus hamper his intense workout regime for his next action film, 'OM'.
