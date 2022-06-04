Sanjana Sanghi shares the intense poster of her film 'Om'; trailer to be out soon

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 01:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi are gearing up for an action film called 'Om- The Battle Within' and the actress shared the new poster of the potboiler

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Sanjana Sanghi


Get ready to witness a brand new action entertainer in the form of 'Om- The Battle Within'. The leads are Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi and the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj and Ashutosh Rana. 

Sanjana Sanghi has now shared the new poster of the film and the trailer is going to be out soon. 




 
 
 
 
 
aditya roy kapur Sanjana Sanghi ashutosh rana jackie shroff prakash raj bollywood news Entertainment News

