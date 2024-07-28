Sanju, the Rajkumar Hirani film is still relevant in multiple ways, so let’s revisit the movie on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday today

Back when Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor released, it opened up with quite a mixed response, however, it did turn out to be a massive success, one that continues to be spoken about. The Rajkumar Hirani film is still relevant in multiple ways, so let’s revisit the movie on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday today.

In addition to the movie being a narration of Sanjay’s life, it also featured Ranbir Kapoor, one of the biggest actors from the lot, along with some other equally big names being associated with the film.

While the movie did grab a lot of attention with immense limelight on the actor’s life, his work, and more, weeks after the film’s release, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster also released, with Sanjay playing a role that seemed quite his vibe. However, despite all that attention on him and his life, the movie did not work out at the box office, however, it wasn’t in any way a reflection of the actor’s star power.

Sanju was hailed as a solid film coming from Bollywood owing to Hirani’s direction, and how he has managed to show everything about Sanjay’s journey, despite glorifying anything that wasn’t needed to be glorified. RK managed to win everyone over with his transformation and the accuracy with which he aced the role.

With a gross box office collection of over Rs 587 crores, it was one of the biggest films that year. In addition, it also featured a cast that added to the film’s brilliance, including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Dia Mirza.

Last, but not least, the movie did earn critical acclaim for its storytelling, the performances and the human touch to this story of a star, who isn’t without faults. The film did receive its share of bad reviews, but the story it narrated was one that was raw, real, and resilient.

Sanju may not have ticked all the boxes of being the right film, but it did tick the right boxes when it comes to ticking the right elements of a film - humour, drama and emotions.