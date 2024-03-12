Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has a private Instagram account. The screenshot of the post was shared on Reddit by a user.

Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares cryptic post on 'absent parent' being 'blessing in disguise' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, on Tuesday shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories about 'absent parenting'. Despite her account being private, a screenshot of the same has been posted on Reddit by a user. The post read, "Sometimes an absent parent is a blessing in disguise. Because the demons they carry can inflict more pain than their absence ever could. It's not fair and it's not right, but you'll be okay."

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens troll Sanjay Dutt

As the post went viral, a section of users trolled Sanjay Dutt with one commenting, "This is why the movie Sanju is such a travesty, rewriting history to portray him as a good hearted man child with the media to blame for all his problems. He’s a jerk to his own daughter and that’s not forgivable."

"Great way to convey her feeling. Sanju was a really irresponsible garbage and ruined many lives along the way starting with his parents," added another.

Another user commented, "Relatable! Unfortunately some of us (more than we think) hv absent parents and it’s because we have grown up not having them while growing up n now it’s no point for them to reenter when we know its not going to be same anymore. In my case, I can only imagine the parents I wish I had. At least I can be better parents to my future kids."

About Trishala Dutt

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actor Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the USA, where she currently stays. Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and they are parents to twins-- Shahraan and Iqra.

Sanjay Dutt’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'. 'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma. The film is the third installment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second installment was titled 'Welcome Back' which was released in the year 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

(With inputs from ANI)