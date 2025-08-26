Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala recently shared a cryptic post on social media about toxic parenting, who prioritise family image over their child's mental health. The post also included a line that read, ‘family is not a free pass to mistreat.'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is known for his unique style and aura. Over a career spanning decades, he has been ruling hearts and has a huge fan following. He has his share of ups and downs in his life as well. Nevertheless, the actor never lost his natural charisma. He often credits his family for his success and strength. Amid this, his oldest daughter, Trishala Dutt, who has stayed away from the spotlight all these years has now grabbed attention via her latest social media post.

Trishala's cryptic post on parenting

On Monday, Trishala took to Instagram stories to share a long note about mental health, family and parenting, which has led to some serious speculations. Her note read, "Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title ‘family.’ You’re allowed to protect your peace. You’re allowed to go low-contact or no contact. You’re allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image."

Further, she added, "Because ‘family’ is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you — even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, that’s a problem." The post has raised concerns among the fans about what is bothering Trishala.

Earlier this month, Sanjay had penned a sweet birthday wish for his daughter Trishala, along with a heartwarming photo of the two, where she could be seen wrapping her arms around him as they smiled for the camera. Captioning the picture, Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday @trishaladutt, always proud of you, always love you."

About Trishala

Trishala was born in 1988 to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, the late actress Richa Sharma, who tragically passed away in 1996 after battling a brain tumour. Trishala currently resides in the United States, where she works as a psychotherapist and keeps her life private.

In 2008, Sanjay tied the knot with actress Maanayata Dutt. Later, the couple welcomed twins - son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.