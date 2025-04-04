Sanjay Dutt is all set to be seen as a ghostbuster in the upcoming film The Bhootnii. The actor revealed what attracted him to be a part of this horror-comedy universe

Renowned for his intense performances and larger-than-life screen presence, actor Sanjay Dutt is set to surprise audiences yet again with his upcoming movie 'The Bhootnii'. Describing it as the perfect blend of horror and comedy, the actor opened up about what drew him to the project. With an intriguing mix of thrills, chills, and laughter, The Bhootnii promises to be a genre-defying entertainer.

Sanjay Dutt plays Ghostbuster

In the movie, Sanjay Dutt essays the role of a ghostbuster for the very first time, and he has impressed the audiences massively in the recently launched trailer. He opens up about what made him give a nod to this horror-action-comedy. He said, ”I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film which is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role. I am playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. I had a lot of fun while playing this character which has mass appeal.”

Sanjay Dutt performs his own stunts

The horror comedy sees Dutt as a ghostbuster fighting Mouni Roy, an evil spirit who resides in a tree. Director Sidhaant Sachdev had praised Dutt for his impressive action sequences. He told Mid-day he was impressed seeing the actor, at 65, perform the stunts without a body double. “He has jumped from a 40-foot wall. People use body doubles for stunts, but he did everything—from jumping to punching, and wielding weapons,” states the director.

For the first-time director, it was a huge boost of confidence when Dutt loved the script instinctively and even decided to produce it. “I met him at 1.30 pm and by 4 pm, he was signing the film,” recalls Sachdev. He says the actor-producer has been deeply involved in The Bhootnii’s making. “He has been there throughout. When I’d take a draft to him, he’d ask me to enhance it by adding more emotions. Now, he is helping me in post-production.”

More about The Bhootnii

The film boasts an eclectic ensemble cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick, who makes his big Bollywood debut.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut & Maanayata Dutt, The Bhootnii is all set to release on 18th April 2025.