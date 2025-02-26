Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film brings together a star studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick & Aasif Khan in pivotal roles

The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii: Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy gets a new title, to release on April 18

The excitement and the suspense is unmatchable as the makers of Sanam Teri Kasam Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Picture unveil the title of their upcoming horror action comedy titled The Bhootnii hitting theatres on 18th April 2025. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film brings together a star studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick & Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.

Sanjay Dutt unveils title of horror-comedy

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, actor Sanjay Dutt has revealed the name of his forthcoming action-horror comedy. The film was earlier named The Virgin Tree but now has been renamed. The makers shared a poster along with the release date of the film. The film will be hitting the big screens on April 18.

Dropping the announcement on his Instagram, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "This Good Friday, fear gets a new date—#FridayThe18th! Get ready for horror, action, and comedy like never before! #TheBhootnii machayegi taandav in cinemas on April 18th!"

The makers also shared a small teaser of the drama which gives us an insight into the mystical world where 'love turns into darkness'.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures are presenting "The Bhootnii", which has been produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

The Bhootnii will mark Sanjay Dutt's first release of the year. He has several interesting films in his lineup that includes the much-awaited sequel “Welcome to the Jungle.” The Ahmed Khan's directorial enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen playing a crucial role in “Son of Sardaar 2”. The drama has Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has produced the film under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios.

Apart from the above, Dutt will also be seen in the film Housefull 5 that stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.