Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, there has been a buzz about Sanjay Dutt joining a political party. However, the actor quickly addressed the rumours

With several actors across India showing keen interest in venturing into politics, there was a buzz about Sanjay Dutt contesting the elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. From Govinda to Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Suresh Gopi, Arun Govil, Ravi Kishan and others will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The actor took to his X handle on Monday to share that as of now, he has no intention of stepping into the arena of politics. He also requested his followers not to believe in such rumours, saying that if there’s any political development in his career, he will be the first to announce it.

“I would like to put all the rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena, I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," Dutt tweeted.

The post comes amid speculation that the 64-year-old actor would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate from Haryana's Karnal. This isn't the first instance of the actor denying political rumors. Earlier in 2019, he denied claims by Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar about joining his party. Sanjay Dutt has primarily focused on his film career and personal life. Political associations aren't new for the actor, given his family background. His late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, was a Member of Parliament for the Congress party. His sister Priya Dutt is also a politician. Sanjay Dutt was also a Samajwadi Party candidate in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. However, he withdrew his candidacy after the court declined to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. Later, he served as a general secretary but eventually resigned and parted ways with the party.

On the work front, the actor also has a tentpole in the form of ‘Welcome to Jungle’ in the pipeline. The film features an ensemble cast and is a standalone sequel to ‘Welcome’ and ‘Welcome Back’.

(with inputs from ANI)