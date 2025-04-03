Bollywood hunk Ajay Devgn turned a year older on March 2 as he celebrated his 56th birthday. Several Bollywood celebs took to social media and wished him

Pics/Instagram

Bollywood hunk Ajay Devgn turned a year older on March 2 as he celebrated his 56th birthday.

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

His 'Singham' actress Kareena Kapoor wished Ajay with a black and white picture of the two, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday Singham...Biggest hug and Biggest love always @ajaydevgn."

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday Raju, wishing you another year of success and happiness, keep shining brother @ajaydevgn."

Picture Courtesy/Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram account

His 'Runway 34' co-star Rakul Preet Singh wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday, Ajay Sir! Working with you has been an incredible experience - your dedication, talent, and humility always inspire me. Wishing you a year filled with success, happiness, and countless memorable moments."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh penned the following birthday wish for Ajay, "My dearest friend, brother and a fabulous costar - Aj … I wish you a life filled with love, great health and prosperity- Happy Birthday have a stupendous one."

Picture Courtesy/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram account

Sidharth Malhotra also posted the photo with the birthday star with the caption, “Happy Birthday Sir, here’s to an amazing year ahead. Big love and hug!”

Ajay's better half, Kajol thanked him for always ‘being older’ than her in a quirky birthday post.

Sharing the candid image with her hubby, Kajol mentioned in the caption, “All the cool people were born in August, but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me.”

The pic showed Kajol and Ajay twinning in black. While Kajol smiled from ear to ear, Ajay's gaze was fixed on her.

Work-wise, Ajay is preparing for the release of his upcoming sequel, 'Raid 2.' He will be seen reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in his next. Going by the teaser, this time he is determined to expose a massive Rs 4,200 crore scam. We are also introduced to Riteish Deshmukh as a formidable politician. The movie will revolve around a high-stakes confrontation between Riteish and Ajay’s characters.

'Raid 2' is slated to release in theatres on 1st May 2025.

