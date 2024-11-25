Breaking News
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal go back to the 80s for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are shooting an elaborate scene at an ’80s disco set in Film City for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal go back to the 80s for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Pics/Instagram

While Ranbir Kapoor was regaling the audience during his session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday, work on his next, Love & War, was on in full swing in Mumbai. mid-day has learnt that over the weekend, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali filmed an elaborate sequence featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal at Studio 2 in Film City, Goregaon. A set of a disco has been constructed where the two leads will continue to shoot over the next seven days.


Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali


Bhansali is known for grandeur as well as his keen eye for detail. So, it’s not surprising when sources describe the set as a spectacle. A crew member involved in the shoot reveals, “The set has been designed to replicate an ’80s disco. Sanjay sir wanted a setting that was both nostalgic and fantastical. The scene sees about 30 soldiers enjoying their time on the dance floor as retro songs, including Laila main Laila, play in the background. In contrast, Alia and Vicky’s characters are seen having an intense conversation, as they share the inner turmoil they are going through.”


Bhatt has allotted the next 10 days to Love & War, which marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). A source says, “Alia has been rehearsing intensively, making sure she is in tune with her character in Love & War. In early December, she will go back to the world of Alpha as the team starts the next schedule.”

