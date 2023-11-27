Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece and Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal ties the knot with Aman Mehta

Actor Sharmin Segal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has tied the knot with Aman Mehta

In Pic: Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta

Actor Sharmin Segal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has tied the knot with Aman Mehta. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress surprised her fans with a series of pictures from her special day. The photos capture the bride and groom sitting in the mandap, embarking on a new journey in their lives. Aman Mehta is the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For her special day, the actress wore a heavily embroidered silver lehenga with pink-tinted embellishments. She paired it with a matching blouse and dupatta, completing her look with beautiful heavy jewellery, including a maang tikka. The groom complemented her in an ivory sherwani. The pictures feature Sharmin posing with her friends, and a super cute moment where the bride is feeding the groom.

One photo provides a closer glimpse of Sharmin's mehendi, featuring the face of a puppy on one hand and a pizza on the other. While sharing a picture from their wedding, the actress posted a sweet note, saying, “The best moment of my life with the love of my life. You are stuck with me for life @amansmehta.” In another photo, Sharmin posed with her friends.

Earlier a friend of the newlyweds shared a picture from their pre-wedding festivals and wrote a sweet note. The note reads, “The most glamorous pre-wedding celebration in the heart of the deep italian south for AMAN MEHTA and SHARMIN SEGAL, the shining Bollywood star that captured everybody’s heart So much love in the air…wishing the beautiful couple a life full of joy in the name of respect and family values. #amansharmin #love #weddingcelebration #indianwedding #bollywoodstar #puglia #borgoegnazia #glamour #friends #fun #party @amansmehta @sharminsegal”

On the work front, Sharmin will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. The show features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sharing his thoughts on Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."