Sanjay Mishra’s short film ‘Giddh’ wins Asia International Competition, qualifies for Oscars

Sanjay Mishra in Giddh, Pic/Instagram

Actor Sanjay Mishra's Hindi short film 'Giddh' (The Scavenger) has won the Asia International Competition at the renowned Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023. The actor was also honoured with the 'Best Actor' award at the festival. With the ‘Best Short Film’ win, Giddh officially qualified to compete at the Oscars, making it a strong contender for the short film category.

Giddh is a social commentary which sees the protagonist use questionable means of earning coin and food. Soon, his guilt catches up to him and the film shows him entangled in dilemmas of practicality and ethics. The film unhesitatingly holds up a mirror to the global experiences and issues – and it is this raw yet nuanced ethos that struck a chord with audiences everywhere.

Helmed by National award-winning director, Manish Saini, Giddh has previously been honoured at several global film festivals. It was a finalist at the USA Film Festival 2023, and also one of the official selections in other esteemed international short film festivals, including the ‘LA Shorts International Film Festival 2023’ and the ‘Carmarthen Bay International Film Festival 2023’.

Sanjay Mishra is an Indian actor known for his works predominantly in Hindi cinema and television and is also known for working in Telugu cinema. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, he has won two Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performances in the films Ankhon Dekhi (2015) and Vadh (2022) along with several other awards and nominations. He also appeared in the critically acclaimed movie, Masaan.

Speaking about the global reception of the film, Sanjay Mishra said: "I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming global reception that our film Giddh has received. It has been an unforgettable journey, and the experience of collaborating with such an incredible crew will forever stay with me.”

“We faced challenges head-on, pouring our hearts into every scene, and witnessing the magic that unfolded before our very eyes. As I look back on the countless hours of hard work and unwavering dedication invested in this project, I am profoundly moved by the reception and recognition that our labor of love has garnered," he added.



