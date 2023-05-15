From 'Raazi' to 'Masaan', Vicky Kaushal's 7 highest-rated films on IMDb

As actor Vicky Kaushal turns a year older on May 16, here is a list of Vicky Kaushal’s Top 7 Highest-Rated Titles on IMDb

Vicky Kaushal is among those actors who became a fan favourite very early on in his career. Over the course of ten years, he has skillfully depicted a range of emotions on the silver screen, flawlessly embodying characters from different walks of life. His performances have garnered admiration and praise from fans and critics alike. As the actor turns a year older on May 16, let us take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s Top 7 Highest-Rated Titles on IMDb:



1. Sardar Udham - 8.4

Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary seeks revenge on Punjab's lieutenant governor Michael O'Dwyer, by assassinating him after his troops perform a mass killing in the Jallianwala Bagh.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike - 8.2

When a group of militants attack a base in Uri, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army leads a covert operation against them.

3. Masaan - 8.1

In Varanasi, Devi struggles with the taboo of pre-marital sexual relations. Meanwhile, Deepak and Shalu fight the restrictions of their casteist society.

4. Raazi - 7.7

An undercover RAW agent, Sehmat Khan is married into a Pakistani family by her father to extract crucial information about the enemy.

5. Sanju - 7.6

Sanjay Dutt, an actor from the Bollywood film industry, struggles to manage his family legacy along with his personal issues.

6. Raman Raghav 2.0 - 7.3

Ramanna, a serial killer, is constantly on the run, evading the law. Everything changes when he finds a soulmate in Raghavan, the investigating officer of his case.

7. Love Per Square Foot - 7.2

To purchase the home of their dreams, Karina and Sanjay enter in a contractual marriage. But they gain more than they bargained for.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are coming together as a jodi for the first time on screen, in the Laxman Utekar-directed Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer of the film was released on Monday, showing the pair as a warring couple heading towards a divorce. The film also has an ensemble cast that includes some of the industry's most respected actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.