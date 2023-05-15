Vicky Kaushal's stylist Amandeep opens up on his style transformation

Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 15 May,2023 01:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Amandeep joined mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal's stylist Amandeep Kaur joined mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars' where she shared style secrets of the actor and opened up about his transformation. 


Amandeep told mid-day.com, "I had heard of Vicky doing amazing work in 'Masaan' and had watched the film. I was also styling Angira Dhar for 'Love Per Square Foot,' that's where I met Vicky. He is quite a chameleon who can transform from looking a certain way to being completely different, that's something you see in his films as well. When I saw 'Sanju' for the first time I couldn't recognise that it was Vicky playing Kamli. I understood that I can work with this person and make the looks resonate with his personality yet completely different from what he was. Slowly and steadily with a lot of arguments and pushbacks we are where we are today."



Also Read: Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Daisy Shah: I'm a helicopter mom


Speaking about her favourite looks on Vicky she said, "He wore a purple suit for the 'Govinda Naam Mera' promotions and he created a dance emoji style. I was debating with him and got this suit made but he felt it was too out there. I told him this is Govinda who is all about fun and colour. Finally he wore it and looked so good, when he was posing I suggested that he do the dance emoji pose because he looked exactly like it. We laughed so much and I was giggling even while posting it because it reminded me of how funny yet accurate it turned out."

Her next choice was also another fun look from the same film. "I wanted to warm up my audience to Vicky experimenting with colour and prints. He wore a white suit with a printed shirt. Though white is not an 'out there' colour, because of the printed shirt and tinted glasses it gave a certain vibe."

vicky kaushal birthday bollywood bollywood news fashion

