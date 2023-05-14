Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Daisy Shah: I'm a helicopter mom

Actress Daisy Shah who is pet mom to Theo and Miko invites mid-day.com home to spend time with her two babies on 'Celebrity Pet Parents'

Pic: Raj M Patil and Manjeet Thakur

Actress Daisy Shah who is pet mom to Theo and Miko invites mid-day.com home to spend time with her two babies on 'Celebrity Pet Parents.' Find out all about how they entered her life and why she calls herself "helicopter mom."

Daisy said, "I've always had pets in my life. I had a Chihuahua before and unfortunately she passed away two years ago. Then Theo came into my life, his mother was already pregnant with a second litter and Miko came from there, so they are half-brothers. The only reason I have CCTV cameras installed in my house is so that I can look at them when I want to. I try not to call them too often, I only watch them because it is said if you call them they get separation anxiety."

Opening up about how her routine changed after the duo entered her life, Daisy said, "I'm very attentive towards them. I feed them and take them for a walk. I do a lot of things for them, unlike my other pets because after my Chihuahua Blessy passed away I became super attached to these two. I'm like a helicopter mom. My earlier pets weren't furry and these are, so I have to constantly clean and brush them. I have to keep a check so that they don't get ticks and fleas, besides their vaccinations."

Sharing the story behind their names, the actress said, "It took me around a week to keep their names. I wanted names that had meanings-Theo means divine gift and Miko also means a gift from God.

