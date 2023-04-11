Breaking News
Daisy Shah promotes animal welfare on National Pet Day

Daisy Shah promotes animal welfare on National Pet Day

Updated on: 11 April,2023 04:19 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress expressed her love for her two furry friends and urged people to adopt and care for pets

Daisy Shah promotes animal welfare on National Pet Day

Daisy Shah on Instagram


Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, who is also an animal lover. On the occasion of National Pet Day, she expressed her love for her two furry friends and urged people to adopt and care for pets.



 
 
 
 
 
For Daisy, every day is Pet Day, as her two adorable dogs bring joy into her life. In her own words, "They bring so much joy, love, and positivity into my life that I cannot imagine a single day without them. They are not just pets, they are a part of my family, and their unconditional love and loyalty is something that cannot be expressed in words. I feel blessed to have them in my life and I urge everyone to adopt and care for pets, for they are truly a source of happiness and companionship in our lives."

 
 
 
 
 
Daisy's love for animals goes beyond this, as she is also a vocal advocate for animal rights. She uses her social media platforms to create awareness about animal cruelty, promote adoption, and support organizations that work towards the betterment of helpless animals.

Daisy spoke about her passion for animal welfare, saying, "It's our responsibility to protect them and give them a better life. I urge everyone to adopt and care for pets, for they are truly a source of happiness and companionship in our lives." Daisy's efforts towards animal welfare have earned her praise and admiration from her fans and fellow celebrities. 

 
 
 
 
 
The actress urges fans to adopt, care for, and protect animals, for they truly are a source of happiness and companionship in our lives

