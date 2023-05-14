Leading fashion and costume stylist, Anaita shared her thoughts about balancing motherhood and work

Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Listen to this article Mother's Day 2023 exclusive! Anaita Shroff Adajania: I love my work, giving it up would make me less of a parent x 00:00

On Mother's Day, leading fashion and costume stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania got into conversation with mid-day.com, where she spoke about how director- husband Homi Adajania and she share parenting duties. She also shared her thoughts about balancing motherhood and work. Read on to find out more!

Being a working mother in a profession that involves travel and long hours how did you learn to balance motherhood and work through your own experiences?

Work-life balance is something I managed quite easily. As I make my own calendar, if I'm on a work trip I make sure I'm free for the next couple of days. I try to be home by 4pm and have dinner with the family. It's all about balancing so that even when I can't make it the kids realise that it's okay, mum works too!

How do Homi and you share parenting duties?

I love my work, giving it up would make me less of a parent. Balancing both is what makes me happy, being with the kids and spending some great time together but also doing what I do and enjoying it, which is my work. I also believe holidays are a great time so I ensure I'm never working when kids have vacations. It's also important for your spouse to understand that! When the kids were younger, Homi and I ensured we were never travelling together unless it was for a holiday. We would take short trips, as a couple it's important to make time for yourself as well. The big thing is I have a supportive family, whether it's my mum or mother-in-law. Even the staff at home go over the call of duty and be supportive because they see that we work hard and respect that.

How did your own style change over the years especially through pregnancy and motherhood?



Being someone who has had two children, maternity or pregnancy style comes very easy to me. When I was pregnant I was struggling with what to wear, I was outgrowing my clothes all the time. Roohi Jaikishan gave me a tip-just buy one pair of leather pants and maternity jeans and the rest won't matter. That really worked for me! The summer dresses, jeans and white linen pants went with everything.

Having worked with many celeb mothers do you feel women today are much more confident and open to experimenting through their pregnancy?

I have great fun working with clients who are pregnant. Everybody is much more open to experimenting and trying different things.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Parineeti-Raghav; says 'cannot wait for the wedding'