Mother's Day 2023 exclusive! Ishita Dutta: Vatsal Sheth is always around taking care of me

Actress and soon to be mum Ishita Dutta, got into a candid chat with mid-day.com where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, how husband Vatsal Sheth and she have been preparing to welcome the baby and more!

What are the challenges you had to face through your pregnancy and how has Vatsal been supporting you?

My pregnancy journey has been great so far along with a lot of ups and downs, new experiences. The main challenges would be physical, emotional and hormonal that a woman goes through. It's new but thankfully today with healthcare and all the information that is available online and in books, you have so much support. Plus your mother and in-laws guide you about what should be done and what is to be avoided. Overall I'm really enjoying this phase and getting into the third trimester now. I can't believe six months have gone by and there are just a few more months to go. I'm just extremely excited! Today's husbands are much more aware and try to be there for you as much as they can, all these things make a lot of difference. Vatsal has been so supportive, it's a first for him too so he's trying his level best. He is always around taking care of me, even when he's shooting he calls to ask if I need something.

I have been hogging on mangoes but trying to control because too much isn't good. I also feel like eating certain cookies in the middle of the night. Surprisingly I've not been too much of a foodie because normally I love food. I've just been eating because I have to. I've been having mood swings, sometimes I just cry though nothing has happened and it's difficult to explain to others but luckily people around me understand it's hormonal changes. It's just a phase that one has to go through.

How have you been preparing for motherhood?

Prepping for motherhood starts with so many people giving you advice. You yourself start reading about things, that's a natural shift that happened since I got to know I was pregnant. My lifestyle and what I eat has changed, everything is keeping in mind that I have a baby inside so I make sure I eat on time, eat healthy and get enough sleep. I've been talking to a lot of friends who have recently had babies, since they recently went through the journey they have been helping out with little details. The last couple of months have been hectic because we are shifting into a new home plus the baby is coming so preparing the room and so on. I take each day as it. I believe that we don't buy a lot of things for the baby before birth, just basic things to start off. Most of my baby shopping is going to happen after it arrives.

Will you be a strict or lenient mum?

I will be strict or somewhere in between, definitely not lenient. I want to teach my child life skills and respect for others, certain things that I feel a person should have. Otherwise, I also think I would want to be a friend and want my child to talk to me about anything and everything. When it comes to food I will be strict, I want my child to eat all vegetables and be healthy.

Wish for other mothers on Mother's Day...

It's okay to make mistakes, good decisions and bad decisions, don't be hard on yourself. People tell you to be happy during pregnancy, you are going through so much physically and it's not always possible to be happy. It's okay to have a bad day, cry and vent. Listen to good music and try to be around positive people, just go with the flow and don't feel guilty about anything. None of us know what we are doing, it's all going to be okay eventually, is what I would say to expecting mothers.