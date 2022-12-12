Sanya Malhotra: Comfort in professional life scares me

Walking into 2023 with four biggies, including Jawan and Kathal, Sanya says she seeks unconventional subjects to keep growing as an artiste
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra has no time to pause. With four films slated to release next year, she is moving one from movie set to another. Does the frenetic pace get to her? Far from it. “There is no other way I would like it to be,” the actor grins. “This is something that I had always imagined myself doing. [The shoots] are back-to-back. I had mentally prepared myself to live a life like this.”
Stills from Jawan
Her line-up for 2023 is promising — she has Jawan that sees her share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, the Hindi adaptation of acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), a comedy in Kathal, and a period drama in Sam Bahadur. Malhotra counts herself lucky to be a part of such eclectic stories. “These films are so diverse, yet rich in their storytelling. To reunite with Guneet Monga for Kathal [after Pagglait], work with Meghna Gulzar ma’am and Vicky [Kaushal in the Sam Manekshaw biopic], and headline a big film like The Great Indian Kitchen — [these films] helped me check many boxes on my wish list.”
Stills from Kathal
In comparison, 2022 was a tepid year for the actor. Though Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey received positive reviews, it failed to attract viewers. Her second release, HIT: The First Case opposite Rajkummar Rao, didn’t make an impact at the box office either. Malhotra, however, is unfazed, continuing to front subjects that speak to her. “I don’t look at choices as risks; I only see them as opportunities. Also, today, I feel everything is mainstream, or nothing is. My journey began with an unconventional character [in Dangal], and what followed was a natural progression. Comfort scares me. In my personal life, I like being easy-going, but professionally, anything uncomfortable excites me because I know those are the areas where I will grow in life. Growth, as it is, is not a comfortable experience. I’m constantly seeking to grow as an actor, and I hope that never stops.”