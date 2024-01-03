Breaking News
From the kitchen to California

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Mrs set to be screened at Palm Springs Film Festival next week, Sanya says movie’s theme of challenging patriarchy will resonate with women around the globe

Sanya Malhotra

Before it hits theatres in India, Mrs is doing the rounds of international film festivals. The Sanya Malhotra-starrer, which had its world première at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, is set to be screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 in California on January 10. Mrs might be rooted in a traditional Indian setting as it tells the story of Richa, a dancer whose life is suddenly confined to the kitchen after she is married into a conservative family. But through the movie, director Arati Kadav challenges a universal issue—patriarchy. 


Malhotra is confident that women the world over will identify with her character. “Mrs is a relatable film at its core. It showcases the reality of many women, which I hope will resonate across the globe. This film will inspire, move and spark conversations about the challenges faced by women,” says the actor, who is joined by Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in the movie.


For producer and co-writer Harman Baweja, it’s a matter of pride that the Jio Studios movie—an adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)—will be screened at the film festival. He says, “The minute you add the tag Mrs, a lot changes for the woman; she goes from leading a carefree life to someone who has a plethora of expectations and responsibilities on her. Often, these expectations come at the cost of her own desires. Finding the right balance is the key to her happiness. This film [shows] how a woman has to fight to acquire that balance. I feel every father, brother, son needs to watch this film to understand how the pressure of Mrs works in the real world.”


