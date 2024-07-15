Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Everywoman story goes everywhere

Everywoman story goes everywhere

Updated on: 15 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Sanya Malhotra
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sanya-starrer Mrs selected for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne next month

Sanya Malhotra

Over the past nine months, it has been one film festival after another for Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs. Last November, Arati Kadav’s directorial venture premièred at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, followed by screenings at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the New York Indian Film Festival. Now, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM) has chosen it as one of its centre-piece movies. The drama will be screened on August 23, with both the leading lady and director Kadav in attendance.


An adaptation of the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), Mrs delves into the life of Richa, a dance teacher whose life is suddenly confined to the kitchen when she marries into a conservative family. Malhotra, who has earned the Best Actress nomination at IFFM 2024 for the film, says, “Mrs is special to me as it explores the complex journey of a woman trying to find her own voice amid society’s expectations. Working with Arati Kadav and the entire team has been a profound experience. The IFFM has always celebrated diverse narratives, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”


While the Jio Studios offering—also starring Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya— delves into the emotional intricacies of a woman’s life, Kadav credits her leading lady for enriching the material further. She says, “Sanya’s performance brings depth to the character, making it a powerful narrative.”

