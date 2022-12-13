Angad Bedi exits from Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'The Great Indian Kitchen'

Angad, who was to star in 'The Great Indian Kitchen' remake, bows out due to date issues

Angad Bedi

In March, Angad Bedi was roped in opposite Sanya Malhotra for the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam film, 'The Great Indian Kitchen' (2021). The actor was to step into the shoes of Suraj Venjaramoodu to play a patriarchal husband who expects his wife to be submissive and confined to the kitchen. However, the latest on the remake’s front is that Bedi has exited the project due to date issues.

Sanya Malhotra

If things had gone as initially planned, the actor would have joined the second schedule of Arati Kadav’s directorial venture in January. “It is a great script, and Angad wanted to be a part of the film. He had started prepping for the role. But the dates clashed with those of his yet-untitled love story opposite Barkha Singh. Since he had already committed to the Jio Studios’ production, the actor decided to honour it and pulled out of the remake,” says a source. While Bedi is shooting for the love story in Delhi, Kadav has locked a new face to keep 'The Great Indian Kitchen' remake’s shooting schedule on track. The Malayalam original, starring Nimisha Sajayan as a new bride, was widely praised for its feminist theme.

