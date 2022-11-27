Phata poster, nikla Angad Bedi

Bedi bags his first solo lead in a romantic drama
Angad Bedi shooting in Delhi
A departure from the heavy-duty roles in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and Inside Edge (2017) and Pink (2016) leads Angad Bedi toward his first film as a lead opposite Barkha Singh. The duo is pairing up for an “intense love story” backed by Jio Studios, which recently produced the Varun Dhawan-led werewolf comedy, Bhediya.
“Angad and Barkha have already started shooting for the film in Delhi. It will be interesting to see their onscreen chemistry,” informs a source, adding, “The first schedule of the romantic drama is 45 days-long.” The yet-untitled film helmed by Karan Darra, who previously directed the Gurmeet Choudhary-starrer Khamoshiyan (2015), features Bedi as a lawyer and Singh—of Maja Maa fame—as his intern in the law firm.
