Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee welcome their second child

The couple became parents of another baby girl in the morning hours of Friday, November 11

Gurmeet and Debina . Pic- Instagram

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, on Friday, welcomed their second child.

The couple became parents of another baby girl in the morning hours of Friday, November 11.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news with a special post which he captioned, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lianna, in April this year and announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months after they welcomed her.

Soon after Gurmeet shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote, "Congratulations."

Comedian Bharti wrote, "yahooooooooo congratulations baby girl cahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii."

Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, " Congrats."

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011. And in April this year, the two announced that they're blessed with Lianna.

On Instagram, they had posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

On August 15, 2022, Lianna's rice-eating ceremony was held.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever