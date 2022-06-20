Gurmeet Choudhary preps for a special project, shares a glimpse with fans

The actor captioned the reel- "Never give up."

Picture Courtesy: PR

Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared a reel with fans where he can be seen indulging in an intense workout session and sweating it out. It seems he's preparing for a special project that should be out soon.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have recently shared a glimpse of their newborn baby girl on Instagram.

The couple shared an adorable video of holding their newborn daughter.

Gurmeet wrote: "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."

After this post the new parents started receiving congratulations and best wishes messages.

Sana Makbul mentioned: "Mamaaaa congratulations."

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Divya Agarwal also congratulated the couple, saying: "Congratulations!!!"

Actress Hina Khan expressed her happiness through her best wishes message. She wrote with a heart emoji: "Many congratulations to both of u."

Debina has been actively sharing posts and pictures of her pregnancy and also often briefed about her experience.