She may not have had a release in 2024, but we’ll see a lot more of Sanya Malhotra next year, starting with Mrs, to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The mention of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer brings a wide smile to Malhotra’s face. “It has been a lot of fun shooting for the film. We are missing each other and our vibe,” says the actor, who recently completed the Rajasthan leg of Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture.

(From left) Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is among the few out-and-out entertainers in Malhotra’s filmography, which largely boasts unconventional stories with strong messaging—from Badhaai Ho (2018) to Pagglait (2021). As a young actor in the industry, isn’t she told to do more mainstream films, given their wider appeal? “I’m not constantly looking for approval from people, and I don’t fear how I am perceived by others. I’m always leading with love for my work. If I start thinking about how my image is being created, it will restrict my choices. I don’t want to be put in a box. [At the same time], you also have to do the entertainers so that you are able to do the niche films. I grew up watching massy films. They are the reason I wanted to be an actor. Luckily, the mainstream films I do are [strong] like Jawan [2023] and Dangal [2016],” she says.

It’s notable how she has curated a filmography of progressive stories. A running theme through all of them is the strong portrayal of women. She notes, “I am conscious about the gender dynamics in my films. I’m constantly learning from the characters that I play, and the women I’m working with, whether it’s Guneet [Monga Kapoor] or Arati [Kadav].”