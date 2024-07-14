Saqib Saleem says 'Kakuda' co-star Sonakshi Sinha is a loyal and fierce friend

Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha starred together in the recently released film 'Kakuda'. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh

The recently released ZEE5’s original horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’ has been drawing praises for its entertaining blend of chills and laughs. As the film garners appreciation, its lead actors have been in the spotlight, sharing insights about their experiences on set. In a recent chat, Saqib Saleem, who stars opposite Sonakshi Sinha in the movie, spoke about his admiration for his co-star, shedding light on the qualities that make her stand out both as an actress and as a person.

Speaking fondly of his on-screen wife, Saqib Saleem remarked, "Sonakshi is a very fierce and loyal friend. One thing that I really like about her is her punctuality. It's not just limited to her arrival on sets, but it extends to every aspect of her life. She's incredibly respectful towards each and every person she interacts with. These are the qualities that I appreciate the most about her." His words paint a picture of Sonakshi as not just a talented actress, but also as a considerate individual, emphasizing the importance of these traits in the demanding world of filmmaking.

Saqib is also a close friend of Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Speaking about their recently concluded wedding, he told ANI, "I feel like she was one of the happiest brides I've come across in my life. And just to be part of their most important day because both of them are very dear friends of mine. And just to be part of their celebration and how there was so much warmth and love for them. That was enough. It was a very lovely, very simple wedding."

‘Kakuda’ tells the story of a supernatural creature that terrorizes a village every Tuesday evening at 7:15PM. The plot follows Indira (Sonakshi Sinha) and Sunny (Saqib Saleem), a couple in love who face an unexpected challenge when Sunny falls victim to the ghost 'Kakuda'. As Sunny awaits his impending doom in 13 days, Indira takes charge of saving her husband. This quirky premise, combined with the chemistry between the lead actors, has contributed to the film's appeal, offering audiences an entertaining addition to the growing genre of horror-comedies in Indian cinema. The film also stars Ritesh Deshmukh who is seen as a ghost-hunter helping Indira and Sunny tackle the ghost.

