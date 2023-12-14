Breaking News
Saqib Saleem turns producer, deets inside

Updated on: 14 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Saqib dropped a picture of him sitting on a chair with a "producer" written on it.

Saqib Saleem turns producer, deets inside

Saqib Saleem. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Actor Saqib Saleem announced on Wednesday that he's turning producer with the launch of his production house 'Elemen3entertainment'.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)



As soon as Saqib shared the update, members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and wished him luck. "," actor Rohit Saraf commented. "Wish you luck," a social media user wrote. More details regarding his role as producer are awaited. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saqib is set to come up with 'Kakuda' and 'Crime Beat' projects, both of which are set for an OTT release.

Saqib, brother of actor Huma Qureshi, made debut with a leading role in the 2011 romantic comedy Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Later, he featured in films like 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' (2013) and 'Bombay Talkies' (2013). He also featured in pivotal roles in 'Race 3', 'Rangbaaz', '83' and 'Crackdown'. 

saqib saleem Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News huma qureshi

