Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor work out together after slaying at Lakme Fashion Week

Workout buddies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have posted a cool video of them burning calories in the gym. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara, on Monday, shared the video featuring her intense workout session with close friend Janhvi. Both were seen radiating a cool vibe in their athletic attire as they were guided by instructor Namrata Purohit.



A fan page later reposted the 'Murder Mubarak' star's workout video expressing admiration for the duo's dedication to fitness. This is not the first time that the two have worked out together and shared videos of the same. Janhvi and Sara share a great bond and have also spoken about their friendship during their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Get motivated with #SaraAliKhan and #JanhviKapoor's workout video, perfect for a sweat session with your BFF! 💪 pic.twitter.com/oPFzdFmJh5 — Bollywood Buzz (@BollyTellyBuzz) March 18, 2024

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai. While Sara walked the ramp in a heavy lehenga for designer Varun Chakkilam, Janhvi walked the ramp for

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's latest movie, 'Murder Mubarak,' directed by Homi Adajania, hit Netflix on March 15. Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra are also a part of the film.



Sara will be next seen in the patriotic film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' set in pre-independence India. Essaying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, her character plays a crucial role in India's fight for independence from the British. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and others, premiering on Prime Video on March 21.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama 'Bawaal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.' She will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles.