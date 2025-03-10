Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with the film Nadaaniyan which is currently streaming on Netflix. His elder sister Sara Ali Khan took to social media with a question for him

Sara Ali Khan has been over the moon this past weekend as her baby brother set foot into the film industry as an actor. Ibrahim Ali Khan, the second child of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. While the film is being largely criticised on social media, Sara has been Ibrahim's constant cheerleader. On Monday, the Kedarnath actress took to her Instagram stories to share achievements of the film on the streaming platform. She then shared a clip from the film and asked her baby brother a very crucial question.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Ibrahim's debut film

Dropping a glimpse of a song from'Nadaaniyan' on her Insta Stories, Sara wrote, "Brother when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never)".

"I still remember I used to rag little Iggy who could be a drag..But now seriously Darshaks don't mean to brag but mera bhai ka alag hai swag...Fateh kar raja lehrakar flag," the actress added.

Sara Ali Khan welcomes Ibrahim to the movies

Earlier, Sara watched the film during a special screening in Mumbai and penned a heartfelt note for Ibrahim saying, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the movies, this is just the beginning…"

About Nadaaniyan

The film, which has released on the streaming giant Netflix, is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, and follows the journey of its protagonists, Arjun Mehta (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia Jaisingh (played by Khushi Kapoor), as they navigate school life, friendships, family dynamics, and their roles in everything around them.

The story kicks off with Pia finding herself in a rather awkward situation, she needs to prove she’s dating someone to convince her friends that she’s not in love with her best friend’s crush.

To solve her dilemma, Pia ropes in Arjun, a new entrant and debate team scholar, offering him Rs 25, 000 crore per week to pretend to be her boyfriend, bringing back the good old ‘boyfriend for hire’ trope to commercial cinema. And just like that, their ‘Nadaaniyan’ begins.

With veteran actors like Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj playing pivotal roles, the film brings a wave of nostalgia. Seeing them on screen after so long is a treat, adding emotional depth to the story. ‘Nadaaniyan’ takes us back to that time, reminding us of the innocence, chaos, and beauty of growing up.